When will my power be back on? Less than 1,500 still without power across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Power crews continue to restore power after last week’s storm.

We have the latest updates as AES Ohio continues to restore power this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

As of 5 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting 1,473 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

This includes:

Montgomery County- 899

Greene County- 350

Clinton County- 116

Warren County- 47

Clark County- 8

Preble County- 1

AES Ohio told News Center 7 that they were prepared to deal with the outages after the storm. We also asked them about staffing with Hurricane Helene hitting other parts of the country.

“We were called up for the hurricane when it was approaching Florida. We put in our name, but we were not called up,” said Mary Ann Kabel. “So, with our crews here, we too needed assistance -- crews were not readily available.”

AES Ohio is now focused on smaller, isolated more complicated repairs.

We will update this story.

