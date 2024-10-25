What’s that smell? Community says foul stench is disrupting their time outside

KETERING — People in a local city have been asking, what’s that smell?

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and Public Health officials about these complaints LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

For more than a week, people in Kettering said they smelled an unpleasant odor as soon as they walked outside, but they didn’t know where it was coming from.

Some believe it’s coming from farms while others think it’s coming from the Stony Hollow Landfill.

“Truthfully, I thought it would have just maybe cleared up within a few days. You know, maybe the rain would have come. But honestly, no,” Kettering resident Kennedy Hartman said.

