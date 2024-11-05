‘What a rollercoaster;’ Horse owners form association to fight eviction from fairgrounds

WARREN COUNTY — More than 75 horse owners hope the strength in numbers will give them the power they need to better protect their horses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson attended the first Warren County Harness Horsemen meeting and will break down what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Warren County Harness Horsemen became an official association on Monday. It falls under the Ohio Harness Horsemen Association umbrella.

The association formed after the Warren County Agricultural Society decided to evict nearly 300 horses from the fairgrounds.

The horse owners say they feel better now that they are organized.

“What a rollercoaster it’s been,” Horsemen Tesse Perring said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]