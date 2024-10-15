‘We’re working through that;’ Chief speaks out on police staffing issues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield say they are worried about their safety because the police department is understaffed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the city’s charter says there must be no less than 124 sworn officers on staff, right now, there are 119.

When the tax levy passed in 2017, the city’s goal was to have 130 officers on the force.

Springfield Division of Police Chief Allison Elliot said they are actively working to get more officers on staff.

“We’re working through that and remaining committed, essentially, to getting to full staffing,” Elliot said.

To attract new hires, Elliot said the city is raising the starting pay from $65,000 to $68,000 next year.

“The city was very intentional about that and recognized some of those gaps and some of those challenges that we faced,” Elliot said.

Some community members expressed their concerns during last week’s city commission meeting.

One resident threatened to sue the city. He said their attorney will file a complaint, demanding his money back from the levy as the division isn’t fully staffed.

News Center 7 asked Elliot if the city had received an official letter yet.

“So, I’m not able to discuss pending litigation. I apologize for that, but I’m not able to discuss those matters at this time,” Elliot said.

Elliot said the division has a new contract and action plan that will allow them to hire more people from non-neighboring counties.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

