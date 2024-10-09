Community members threaten to sue Springfield over police staffing

SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are threatening to sue the city for not having enough police officers on the force.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the city’s charter says there must be no less than 124 sworn officers on staff, as of today, there are 119.

Some residents say they want the city to pay for this issue.

On Tuesday, community members brought up their concerns during the City Commission meeting.

“I was here six weeks ago, and I asked for my money back because we didn’t have enough police on the force from that levy that we paid,” Springfield resident Mike Lowe said.

Lowe asked the commissioners if they received a letter from an attorney regarding the amount of police in Springfield.

Springfield Law Director Jill Allen said she did not get that letter.

“As you know the city charter, combined with an additional tax levy in 2017, that requires that a full-time police force of 130 officers, sworn officers, be on the streets,” Lowe said.

City Manager Brian Heck explained the city charter minimum is 124 officers.

When the levy passed in 2017, their goal was to have 130 officers on the force, patrolling the community.

City leaders responded and said they are actively working to hire more officers.

“If we were just sitting on our hands and not actively trying to hire officers, ok, but we are active, since January 2022, we have had 9 separate civil services to try to hire and get enough officers,” Springfield City Manager Brian Heck said.

Lowe told the city that they had two weeks to respond to the letter or legal action will be taken.

News Center 7 reached out to the attorney’s office for the letter but was told they were off today.

