‘We’re well prepared;’ High schools make adjustments to football games amid heatwave

TROTWOOD — Several districts across the Miami Valley are preparing for an extremely hot night of high school football.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to Trotwood-Madison City Schools Director of Athletics Jonas Smith about the precautions the district is taking LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami, Champaign, Clark, Montgomery, Preble, Butler, Warren, Greene, and Clinton counties until 7 p.m. Wayne and Union counties in Indiana are also included in this advisory.

According to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn, extreme heat has brought the hottest temperatures the Miami Valley has seen in decades.

With high heat throughout the week, there’s some worry for students practicing and playing outside.

Smith said players and cheerleaders will get frequent water breaks, more so than a normal game.

“We’ll have two athletic trainers on our sideline as well as Fairmont will... on both sidelines. And then we work with the city of Trotwood. Their EMT will be out here. So I think we’re well prepared,” Smith said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



