‘We’re better than this;’ Neighbors in shock after 59-year-old man’s body found in alley

DAYTON — Neighbors are speaking out after sanitation workers found a body in a Dayton alley.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow this story. Neighbors say they were shocked that a body was found just feet away LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911.

They said a waste collection crew found a body in the alley.

Police arrived at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Talmadge Heard.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they did not hear anything out of the ordinary.

“Typically, I walk my dog back here, but I just don’t know how I missed that dead body,” a person said.

“We’re better than this,” another neighbor said. “Condolences to the family.”

Dayton Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

