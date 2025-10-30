‘We’re better than this;’ Neighbors in shock after 59-year-old man’s body found in alley

DAYTON — Neighbors are speaking out after sanitation workers found a body in a Dayton alley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow this story. Neighbors say they were shocked that a body was found just feet away LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Troopers ID 18-year-old killed after Mustang crashes in Xenia neighborhood; Man seriously injured
- Local restaurant to open new location in Greene County
- ‘Overwrought with emotion;’ Neighbor speaks out after double murder-suicide in Miami Valley
As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911.
They said a waste collection crew found a body in the alley.
Police arrived at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Talmadge Heard.
Neighbors told News Center 7 that they did not hear anything out of the ordinary.
“Typically, I walk my dog back here, but I just don’t know how I missed that dead body,” a person said.
“We’re better than this,” another neighbor said. “Condolences to the family.”
Dayton Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group