Weather pushes up Gym Class Heroes’ performance at Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati is still planning to go on rain or shine this weekend, but the weather has impacted tonight’s Gym Class Heroes concert.

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The festival begins today at 4 p.m

While they were originally scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. tonight, organizers have decided to move Gym Class Heroes’ show to 6 p.m.

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“We are working closely with weather and public safety officials. Per current forecasts, we do not expect any weather events that would affect operations or the safety of our patrons – which is our first priority,“ Amy Fitzgibbons, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, said. “We encourage people to come downtown to support our local business owners for one of their biggest weekends of the year, and maybe even join a dance party or two in the rain!”

The rest of the weekend’s festivities are currently set to continue as planned.

Organizers suggest following Taste of Cincinnati on Instagram or Facebook for updates. You can also text TOC2026 to 77295 for the most up-to-the-minute weather and public safety information.

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