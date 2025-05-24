‘We should never forget;’ Volunteers help honor those buried at Dayton National Cemetery

DAYTON — Several volunteers helped honor our men and women in the military buried at Dayton National Cemetery.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, they put up flags around the cemetery at the Dayton VA Medical Center for Memorial Day.

“We’re all serving to keep our country free, and have served and will serve,” said Thomas Jones.”

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins says the state of Ohio flags are at the center of the cemetery, and American Flags will stretch along the roads.

“This is sacred ground in the cemetery because these men and women were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and we should never forget,” said Zack Miller, foreman.

Jenkins says over 60,000 Veterans are forever resting at Dayton National Cemetery.

After all the large flags are up, every grave will get a miniature flag.

Volunteers placed hundreds of flags to honor those who passed while serving our country.

The Dayton VA Medical Center said on social media that they put about 270 American and state flags on Friday.

Jenkins said for some of them, this was their first volunteering, including Edward Clements.

“My church sent out a text saying they want volunteers, and I thought it’s the least I could do,” he said.

Clements is a Vietnam Veteran. He told Jenkins that he has friends resting at this cemetery.

Memorial Day to Clements is to honor those who did not return home.

“It was a trying time. And I always said, I’ll find a hat that says my country sent me, but God got me home,” said Clements.

