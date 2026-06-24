Man dies days after multi-car crash in Darke County; 5 others injured

DARKE COUNTY — A man has died days after a multi-car crash in Darke County, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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As previously reported, the crash happened at State Route 49 and Gordon-Landis Road on June 15.

The spokesperson said Wilnack Saintilma, 30, of Springfield, died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital on June 21.

He was the rear-seat passenger of the Honda CRV.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 63-year-old Dayton woman was driving a Dodge Challenger northwest on SR-49 when she went left of center for an unknown reason.

The Dodge collided with an oncoming semi-truck driven by a 33-year-old Indiana man.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertosn obtained dash camera video of the crash from the semi driver.

It shows the Dodge colliding with the semi, but keeps going.

The Challenger then hit a Honda CRV head-on, driven by a 33-year-old Springfield man.

Two of the semi-trailer’s tires came off and hit a GMC Savana work van head-on.

Two adult passengers of the Honda CRV were flown to the hospital; three other adult passengers were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Dodge was also flown to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The other motorists were not hurt.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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