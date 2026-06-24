New airline taking off from Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — A new airline is coming to Dayton International Airport later this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on the addition of the new airline tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Breeze Airways will be coming to the airport, adding four destinations.

TRENDING STORIES:

The airline will feature nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Florida, as well as Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

They will also have a “BreezeThru,” a one-stop, no-change-of-plane service. That will be from Dayton with a brief stop in Raleigh-Durham before going to Sarasota, Florida.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers begin in October, with fares starting at $69 one way.

The nonstop flight to North Carolina and the BreezeThru service will begin in November, with fares starting at $49 one way.

All services are on Mondays and Fridays.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group