Police identify man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

DELTA, Ohio — Police have identified the two bodies found inside a home in Northern Ohio in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

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News Center 7 previously reported that two people were found dead inside a home in the Village of Delta on Sunday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Main Street around 2 p.m. on Sunday for a wellness check.

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Upon arrival, officers found two unresponsive people. They were both pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, the Village of Delta Police identified the deceased as Timothy and Michelle Dulaney after notifying next of kin, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) is taking part in the investigation.

We will continue following this story.

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