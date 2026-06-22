Two found dead in Ohio home in possible murder-suicide, police say

DELTA — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in northern Ohio on Sunday.

Two people were found dead inside a home in the Village of Delta, according to our CBS news affiliate in Toledo, WTOL.

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Police were called to the 400 block of Main Street around 2 p.m. for a wellness check.

At the scene, they located two unresponsive people.

The Delta Community Fire Department pronounced both people dead a short time later.

Officers said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) is taking part in the investigation.

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