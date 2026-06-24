Officers responded to reported shooting near Dayton bar

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting near a Dayton bar early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near Belmont Billiards at the 800 block of Watervliet Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]