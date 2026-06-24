Serious injuries reported in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE — One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Riverside early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Riverside Fire Department.

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The fire was reported along Colin Kelley Drive after 7 a.m.

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The spokesperson said upon arrival, crews found that neighbors had pulled one person out of the house.

They were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious burns and smoke inhalation.

The flames caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the building.

The cause of this fire remains “undetermined” as it is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the spokesperson said.

The Dayton Fire Department and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department responded to the scene to help Riverside.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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