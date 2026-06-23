Blow dart attacks leave man, woman injured in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A man and a woman were shot with a blow dart gun in Cleveland on Monday.

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Cleveland police told CBS-affiliate WOIO that one attack happened around 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Clark Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 56-year-old woman hit by several long-needle darts.

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The woman told police a man that she knew had hit her in the face at a location nearby and then shot her before leaving.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While investigating, officers said they learned the second victim, a 40-year-old man, was being treated at a hospital after being struck by a blow dart.

He told officers he was attacked by a man he did not know.

At this time, there are no arrests.

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