Firefighters respond to house fire in Germantown neighborhood

GERMANTOWN — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Germantown on Tuesday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, around 5:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 160 block of Mark Court on reports of a structure fire.

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Germantown Fire Chief Josh Forrer told News Center 7 crews on scene that crews found heavy fire through the roof of the garage upon arrival.

Everyone in the house was able to get out of the house, and all the pets got out as well. No injuries were reported, according to Forrer.

Crews from West Carrollton and Miami Valley Fire District responded to the scene as mutual aid.

The fire damaged a car in the garage, and there was significant damage to the attic area as well. Forrer estimated the cost of damages to be around $150,000.

Firefighters had to tear down the garage door in order to access the fire in the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

We will continue following this story.

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