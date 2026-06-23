18-year-old woman killed in early morning shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Monday morning in North College Hill.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Carpenter Drive, according to our news partners, WCPO-9.
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The Hamilton County Coroner confirmed that a woman had died and that she was 18-years-old, but has not released her identity.
A neighbor told WCPO that they heard gunshots and that officers told them to go back inside their homes around 3 a.m.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
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