18-year-old woman killed in early morning shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Monday morning in North College Hill.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Carpenter Drive, according to our news partners, WCPO-9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Hamilton County Coroner confirmed that a woman had died and that she was 18-years-old, but has not released her identity.

A neighbor told WCPO that they heard gunshots and that officers told them to go back inside their homes around 3 a.m.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]