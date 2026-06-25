Road improvement project faces backlash from Beavercreek locals

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Transportation, is moving forward with a $3.2 million road improvement project on Shakertown Road, targeting completion by 2028.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The $3.2 million project involves widening the existing two-lane road to three lanes, installing sidewalks on both sides and upgrading drainage infrastructure along a half-mile stretch of Shakertown Road.

These proposed changes have been met with opposition from some residents who believe other city roads are in greater need of improvement and value the current grassy areas that may be paved over.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kevin Bechtel, a Beavercreek resident, has repeatedly voiced opposition to the project.

He addressed city officials during the public comments section of Monday’s council meeting for the sixth time to express why he and other neighbors are opposing the Shakertown project.

“It’s good as is, it’s just a rural stretch of road that has been getting along fine for 40 years I’ve been here,” Bechtel said.

Bechtel also highlighted specific concerns about how the widening and installation of sidewalks would affect properties along the road.

He noted that houses in a particular section are very close to the existing roadway.

“The thing that’s odd about Shakertown Road just to the west of here, about 500 yards, the houses are very close together across Shakortown Road and adding third lanes is just going to put the road closer to the house and then a 10-foot sidewalk on one side, eight to the other, it’s going to us put the sidewalk right up against the home,” Bechtel said.

Residents are asking city officials to reconsider the project.

Bechtel stated that the road is fully developed and questioned the necessity of the expansion, anticipating increased noise and traffic speeds.

“We are just asking them to reconsider, just because this road is developed fully, there’s no other houses that can be put in and we don’t understand why they have to expand it, which will make more noise for us and higher speeds of traffic. If there’s a turn lane, people don’t have to wait for someone to turn, they just keep going and go faster,” he said.

The Beavercreek City Council recently approved reducing the speed limit on Shakertown Road from 40 to 35 miles per hour.

Despite this, residents like Bechtel continue to advocate against any further changes to the road.

Bechtel also suggested that the funds allocated for Shakertown Road could be better utilized elsewhere.

Construction for the Shakertown Road improvement project is set to begin in the spring.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]