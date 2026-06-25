Car crashes into Day Air Ballpark garage, investigation underway

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into part of the Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

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A car crashed into a garage at the ballpark off E 1st Street around 4:45 p.m.

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Eric Deutsch, with the Dayton Dragons, told News Center 7 that no one was injured in this crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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