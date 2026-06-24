Crash blocks lanes on I-75 in Shelby County; 1 taken to hospital

SHELBY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash on I-75 in Shelby County on Wednesday.

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The crash was reported on I-75 southbound, north of Michigan Street, around 6:40 p.m., according to OHGO.

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One person was taken to an area hospital, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Traffic cameras show that the crash happened just after the contraflow lane, so drivers are using it to pass the scene.

All other southbound lanes are closed.

One car appears to be off the side of the highway.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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