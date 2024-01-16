‘We just kind of felt helpless;’ Frozen pipes stop local family from putting out fire

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Frozen pipes kept a family from being able to put out a fire.

“We just kind of felt helpless. You know, there’s just nothing we could do,” Tina Weaver said.

Large flames spread to everything inside Weaver’s large detached garage in minutes.

“It was so windy and there was just like tornadoes of black smoke,” she said.

Weaver said her husband tried to use the hose to stop the fire.

“Everything was frozen on the outside,” she said.

Hours later the hose is still frozen.

Thousands of dollars with of material items are lost including jetskis and a four-wheeler.

While Weaver said all of her dogs are okay, the same cannot be said for her birds.

“I raise quail,” she said. “It’s pretty upsetting.”

Trying to keep the 18 quails warm outside is how the family believes the flames started.

“We had to put a heater in with them last night. It was the lower bulb and we think that might have started it,” Weaver said.

The fire department always recommends you call them the second a fire begins, especially in colder temperatures.









