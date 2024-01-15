Several firefighters on scene of local house fire

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.

Trotwood firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 200 block of North Lansdowne Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that the house has been evacuated.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from a one-story house.

AES Ohio has been requested to the scene, according to initial scanner traffic.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

