‘We have an obligation;’ DPS leaders host meeting to address employee payroll issues

DAYTON — Employees at the largest school district in our area are frustrated over payroll problems.

Dayton Public Schools held a special meeting about this issue Monday afternoon.

“This meeting was part of us saying we are taking it serious. We aren’t going to send an email saying we are sorry,” DPS Interim Superintendent David Lawrence.

Lawrence wants all employees to know that the district will fix the payroll issues.

Part of the problem stems from the software.

“The benefits time is the most difficult time in HR and payroll,” Lawrence said.

During the meeting, school board members made it clear that the district has been taking steps to fix the software.

Some employees are on separate payroll accounts, which has also caused problems.

Other district leaders are aiming to fix this issue long-term and prove to employees that they are appreciated.

“We have an obligation to make sure that we are treating people fairly, with respect and if there is an issue to not hide it,” DPS Board President Will Smith said.

The district plans to provide another update on this issue in February.

Lawrence is confident that they will be able to fix the problems by them.

“We’ll continue to come back every month and give updates on that either by email or by our board agenda, where we have presentations,” Lawrence said.

DPS employees can expect the money missing from their paychecks to arrive Monday night if they have the correct paperwork in the system.

We will continue to follow this story.

