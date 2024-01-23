Local

1 arrested after ‘shooting incident’ at Wright State University; Police give all-clear

By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN, Green County — One person is in custody after a reported shooting at Wright State University on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the university.

Just after 7 p.m., Wright State Alert shared that the university police were responding to a shooting incident at Cedar Hall on the Dayton Campus.

The spokesperson said multiple shots were fired at the residence hall.

It is unclear if the gunfire took place inside or outside the building.

The post said this was not an active shooter situation but asked students to avoid the building.

No one was injured in this shooting.

Wright State police gave an all-clear at 7:24 p.m.

