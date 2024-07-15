‘We don’t blame them;’ Neighborhood group voices concern after homeless camp appears in new park

DAYTON — A place for children to play is now the site of a homeless encampment in a Dayton neighborhood.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher explains how local advocates plan to revive the park on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Dayton Leadership Academy students renovated the private property site on Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, south of the Wolf Creek Bridge, into a park.

A little over a month after the project was complete, people experiencing homelessness began living there.

Tasha Rountree is the President of the Wolf Creek Neighborhood Association.

She said the people who started living in the park are the result of a much bigger problem in the City of Dayton.

“It was overtaken by the homeless population, and we don’t blame them because where else do you go when you don’t have a place to go?” Roundtree said.

