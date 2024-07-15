A four-day workweek? Some companies are experimenting with giving employees a longer weekend

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — It’s a concept that unites workers but terrifies their employers, a four-day workweek.

We know some companies have implemented the idea, but can it go mainstream? News Center 7′s Nick Foley checked in with one Ohio business that made the change several years ago and hasn’t looked back.

The worldwide initiative is simple, four workdays instead of five, 32 instead of 40.

Non-profit movements like 4 Day Global point to research indicating that more than 80 percent of companies who employ the model found it easier to recruit talent.

Mike Nuendorfer owns Advanced RV in Willoughby, Ohio. “It was just about our staff and their quality of life.”

The businessman started the customized recreational vehicle company in 2012 but in April of 2022, he shifted his shop’s model to a four-day week as part of a six-month trial. He anticipated a substantial drop in productivity but said he was pleasantly surprised.

“I mean, right out of the gate, we had made changes and process procedures and other things communication that offset some of the loss, so we probably never went down 20% even for a month or two, but we did go down a little but then regained all but maybe 5% of that by the end of the test and then continue to gain even today,” Nuendorfer said.

Elise Hanson is one of about 40 employees at Advanced RV that works with clients to create one-of-a-kind motor homes. She started the week the trial began and said the result has been a workforce that is focused on streamlining the operation.

“Improving processes and just having this as a motivation to cut down time in any department. So, everyone likes getting the initiative to be more efficient and cut on time. So, that just kind of got people thinking and moving.” Hanson said.

What is also means is more personal time for employees. Eight hours less per worker equals about four days each month. Four days each month adds up to about 50 days a year.

Imagine that employee who puts in 20 years, and will have worked nearly three years less than the average American worker.

“I believe that is a win. It’s a win for us. The whole process has resulted in some reduction in potential earning power, probably not earning power earnings or director earnings, but the benefits the interpersonal benefits, the quality-of-life benefit, is phenomenal. It’s immeasurable,” Nuendorfer said.

Hanson has already made the most of the extra time with separate trips to Alaska and Western Canada. And just more hours to enjoy life. She admits the model might not work for every company but adds the employees at Advanced RV have certainly bought in.

“I think at other companies it would be frowned upon to take every Friday off. Even if you have weeks of vacation. So, it’s the best of both worlds. It’s just really improved people’s moods, just like I’ve heard from people that have worked here before the four-day workweek that people are way more positive and more willing to work with each other in the last two years,” Hanson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group