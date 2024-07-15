‘Simply tragic;’ Grandmother charged in overdose death of 5-year-old

DAYTON — A woman has been formally charged after the overdose death of a 5-year-old.

Charles Brown, 5, was found dead at a home on Benning Place in Dayton on March 30.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Stephanie Shanks, Browns’ grandmother, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and possession of cocaine.

Shanks babysat Brown, his twin sister, and 3-year-old brother on the weekends while their mother worked, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old’s death ruled a drug overdose; police still investigating

Police found straws with drug residue and drug powder spread throughout Shanks’ apartment.

An autopsy determined that Brown died from an overdose of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and xylazine — the same drug found in Shanks’ apartment, according to prosecutors.

“You know the overdose of this little Charles Brown, is simply tragic, senseless, and avoidable. It simply should have never happened. While the grandmother is supposed to be watching this child, the child dies of an overdose at 5 years old,” Heck said.

If convicted, Shanks could face up to 11 years behind bars.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group