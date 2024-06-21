5-year-old’s death ruled a drug overdose; police still investigating

DAYTON — A 5-year-old’s cause of death has been revealed nearly three months after he was found dead in a Dayton home.

Charles Brown was found dead at a home on Benning Place in Dayton on March 30. Today, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled his death accidental drug overdose.

AS reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Brown had a lethal dose of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and xylazine in his system, according to the coroner’s office.

This all started with a 911 call from one of Brown’s close relatives on March 30. They were distraught when telling dispatchers that the child was not breathing, ice-cold, blue, and appeared to have a nosebleed.

A paramedic arrived on the scene and pronounced Brown dead. Coroner’s office workers led the investigation since then. On Friday, they ruled his death an accident.

News Center 7 then turned to Dayton police to see if they had any updates on their own investigation.

“The Dayton Police Department is continuing to investigate the tragic death of five-year-old Charles Brown. Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s CARE House and Homicide units are investigating the incident,” Lt. Steve Bauer said in a statement on Friday.

At this point, no one has been taken into custody regarding Brown’s death.

