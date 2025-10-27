‘We are bare bones;’ Local school district seeks levy to avoid state takeover

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Jefferson Township Local School District is urging voters to approve a 1% earned income tax levy on Nov. 4 to prevent a state takeover and maintain operations.

The levy, which is not a property tax, aims to generate $1 million annually for three years, providing crucial funding for the district, which said it has only received new money once in the past 34 years, the district said.

The taxpayer’s cost would amount to $9.61 per week for residents whose annual income is $50,000.

The earned income tax levy would not affect individuals who receive Social Security, disability, or pension benefits.

The district’s teachers have agreed to waive pay increases for the next three years.

Jefferson’s employee salary is the lowest of the 16 Montgomery County districts, according to the district.

