Wawa eyes former Frisch’s location in Moraine

MORAINE — The popular gas station chain Wawa has started the process of buying a property in Moraine that used to be a Frisch’s, according to documents filed with the City of Moraine.

The first step to making the former restaurant into a gas station would be rezoning a nearby property, 2705 Lehigh Place, which is currently multi-family housing.

The city will be holding a meeting on May 20th where they will discuss the possibility of rezoning, and affected tenants have been invited.

The owner of 2705 Lehigh Place, Highdale LLC, says they plan on working with tenants in finding new places to live at other Highdale LLC properties.

