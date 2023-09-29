Water main replacement project to impact traffic today in Greene County

FAIRBORN — Traffic will be impacted in Fairborn due to a water main replacement project starting today.

Crews will be starting the Funderburg Road Water Main Replacement project next week; however, a spokesperson for the city says they are starting to prepare everything this week.

The contractor plans to saw-cut the road today.

Once this happens, the roadway will stay closed to through traffic for the project’s duration of five to six weeks, the spokesperson said.

Crews will begin water main line connections at Zimmerman and Funderburg Road on Monday, Oct. 2.

