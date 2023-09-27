Water main replacement project to impact traffic in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Traffic will be impacted in Fairborn due to a water main replacement project beginning this Friday.

Crews will be starting the Funderburg Rd. Water Main Replacement project last week; however, a spokesperson for the city says they are starting to prepare everything this week.

>> Dayton agrees to pay settlement to man at center of controversial 2021 traffic stop

On Friday, Sept. 29, the contractor plans to saw-cut the road. Once this happens, the roadway will stay closed to through traffic for the project’s duration of five to six weeks, the spokesperson said.

Crews will begin water main line connections at Zimmerman and Funderburg Road on Monday, Oct. 2.

🚧 SCHEDULED ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Crews are beginning the W. Funderburg Rd. Water Main Replacement project this Friday,... Posted by Fairborn Police Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group