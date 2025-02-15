Water main break in Troy repaired; City-wide boil advisory expected to last through Monday

TROY — The water main break on East Staunton Road in Troy has been repaired, but the citywide boil advisory remains in effect.

News Center 7 previously reported that the water main break occurred near the city’s water treatment plant in the 300 block of East Staunton Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The water main break was repaired around 3:30 a.m. this morning, according to a Facebook post from the City of Troy.

Now crews are working to open valves and refill and stabilize the line northeast of the river, which could take several hours.

Those who were without water will experience sputtering and intermittent air through their lines, according to the post.

Until the open repair hole has been backfilled, East Staunton Road between North Market Street and Ohio Ave will remain closed.

“Staff will be drawing 50-60 water samples at various locations through the community in accordance with EPA requirements and with our EPA representative’s input and guidance,” the post read.

Later Saturday the city posted that another, smaller main break had occurred on Switzer Drive and residents of Switzer Drive may experience a water shutoff while the line is repaired.

The city-wide boil advisory is still in effect and is expected to last at least through Monday, Feb. 17 according to the post.

