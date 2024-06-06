Water main break reported at intersection in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — A water main break is impacting traffic in Englewood.

Crews are currently working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Wenger Road and Union Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Englewood Police Department.

“While traffic is being maintained, lane restrictions are in place,” the post said. “Please use extra caution when driving through the intersection, and if possible, use an alternate travel route.”

We will continue updating this story.





