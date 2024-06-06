Man charged with shooting, killing Richmond police officer found dead

RICHMOND, Ind. — The man charged with murder for the death of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was found dead early Thursday morning.

Around 12:46 a.m., Phillip M. Lee was discovered alone in his cell and unresponsive by correctional staff at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police.

Correctional staff immediately responded and attempted to provide medical care, however, he was pronounced deceased, the spokesperson said.

The Pendleton Correctional Facility requested the assistance of Indiana State Police to investigate the death.

“Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected,” the spokesperson said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Lee faced murder, attempted murder, drug, and firearm charges.

Lee was accused of shooting Burton, 28, during a traffic stop in August 2022.

During the traffic stop, Lee allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Burton and another Richmond officer. Burton was hit and the other officer “narrowly missed being shot in the head.”

Burton was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she stayed for the next three weeks. She was taken off of life support on Sept. 1 and was transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond on Sept. 3. She died from her injuries on Sept. 18.

Lee ran from the scene of the shooting and engaged in a “gunfight” with police as he tried to run into his apartment. He was shot and caught by police on his front porch. He was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was released on Sept. 10. He was extradited back to Indiana a few days later.

He was held in the Pendleton Correctional Facility awaiting trial.

Additional details have not been released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

