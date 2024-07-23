Water main break closes busy portion of road in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A water main break is impacting traffic in Centerville on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is on scene of the water main break on East Whipp Road, according to a spokesperson for the City of Centerville.

E. Whipp Rd. between Far Hills Ave. and Marshall Rd. is currently closed.

The city does not have an estimate for repair or reopening of the road yet.

We will continue updating this story.

E. Whipp Rd. is closed between Far Hills Ave. and Marshall Rd. Montgomery County crews are working to repair a water... Posted by City of Centerville, Ohio-Government on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

















