FAIRBORN — A water main break is affecting traffic in Greene County.

Superior Avenue (north of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road) is closed in both directions from Dayton Yellow Springs Road to Forest Street due to the water main break, the city wrote on social media.

The city is suggesting Miami Avenue as an alternate route to get around.

We will provide an update on when the road is reopened.





