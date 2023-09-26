WATCH: Video shows moments UPS truck crashes on I-70 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — New video has been released that shows the moments a UPS truck crashed on Interstate 70 in Englewood early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to respond to the crash on I-70 just after 4 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation shows a semi-tractor trailer combination was eastbound on I-70 when the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and ditch before overturning and sliding across state Route 48, the spokesperson said.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Ricky Napier, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound ramp from I-70 to state Route 48 was closed for four hours.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Englewood Police Department, Clayton Fire Department, Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

