UPDATE: Juvenile injured after crash involving deputy in Harrison Township

A juvenile was injured in a crash involving a deputy in Harrison Township Monday night.

Around 7:55 p.m. A Harrison Township deputy was involved in a crash on East Nottingham Road and North Main Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A juvenile was taken from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatch.

Photos from the scene show a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser with damage to the front.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing another car with damage to the rear.

The deputy was on a traffic stop prior to the crash, but it is not known how or if the traffic stop played a part in the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they were also called to the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.





