UPDATE: EB I-70 ramp in Englewood closed, at least 1 hospitalized after semi crashes on its side

ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 5:30 a.m.

At least one person is hospitalized after a semi crashed onto its side in Englewood early Tuesday morning.

Englewood Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Main State (State Route 48) and Interstate 700 just after 4 a.m. on initial reports of a semi on its side.

Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told News Center 7.

The ramps to and from Eastbound I-70 to State Route 48 are both closed.

Images from the scene show a semi on its side and debris in the roadway.

