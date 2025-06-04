WATCH: Trooper rescues fawn on side of busy road

OHIO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper rescued a deer off the side of a busy roadway last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A trooper with the Chillicothe Post responded to reports of a fawn lying along U.S. 23 near Chillicothe around 7:20 p.m. on May 26, according to a social media post from OSHP.

TRENDING STORIES:

After getting advice from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the trooper moved the fawn off the road and into the grass to be found by its mother.

The trooper is heard telling other law enforcement officers that ODNR said the mother was probably in the area looking for food.

Anyone who may see something in the road that shouldn’t be there is asked to call #677 to be connected to the closest OSHP post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group