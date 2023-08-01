WATCH: Suspect taken into custody after pointing laser at OSHP aircraft in Dayton

DAYTON — New aerial footage has been released that shows a suspect pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol aircraft.

OSHP said its Aviation Section was assisting Dayton police with a detail last week when a laser was pointed at their aircraft, which is a second-degree felony in Ohio.

The flight crew found the origin of the laser and guided ground units to the suspect, according to OSHP.

Once officers arrived on scene, the laser suspect fled inside of a house.

After interviewing all of the residents, officers confirmed the suspect and took him into custody.









