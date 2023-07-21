WATCH: OSHP aviation unit assists in search for missing 4-year-old in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — New aerial video shows the search for a missing four-year-old boy in Greene County Thursday.

State troopers assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in searching for the child who disappeared after playing in his backyard. The child then climbed over a security fence and ran into a cornfield west of his home, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP Aviation arrived on scene and located the missing child approximately 500 yards away from the house in a bean field beyond a tree line, the spokesperson said.

Pilots then guided ground units to his location where he was safely reunited with his family.

