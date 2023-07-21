Fairborn police ask: Can you help us ID these burglary suspects?

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department is asking you to help identify two males suspected of burglarizing a home and trying use the victim’s stolen credit card.

The burglary occurred overnight Thursday when one or two suspects entered the unsecured residence and took a purse that belonged to the resident, according to a statement from police released Friday.

Two males were caught on video surveillance trying to use the victim’s stolen credit card at the Fairfield Mall in Beavercreek.

If you are able to identify the two males shown in the photo that accompanies this report, you are asked to call the police department at 937-754-3000.









