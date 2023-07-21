Father of boy who disappeared at local park in April accused of sexual assault

DAYTON — The father a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in April, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River, is being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Augustine Rosales, 48, has been accused of rape under 13, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to charges filed Friday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court.

Police were called out to Rosales’ address on Wellmeier Avenue in Dayton Monday on a sexual assault complaint. The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

News Center 7 spoke to Rosales at the same home address listed for him in court records in May when officials were searching for his missing son, Lucas Rosales.

Rosales is not listed in the Montgomery County Jail and a warrant has been issued, according to online court records.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

