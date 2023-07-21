CareFlight requested following crash in Darke County

RICHLAND TWP. — CareFlight has been requested following a crash in Darke County Friday evening.
>>2 in custody after shoplifting complaint at Darke County Walmart
Officers and medics were dispatched around 6:14 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on U.S. 127 and Beamsville Union City Road, Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
At least two vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to initial scanner traffic.
CareFlight is heading to the scene.
We are working to learn the number of people hurt in this crash and their condition.
NewsCenter 7 will provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group