CareFlight requested following crash in Darke County

RICHLAND TWP. — CareFlight has been requested following a crash in Darke County Friday evening.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 6:14 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on U.S. 127 and Beamsville Union City Road, Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

At least two vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to initial scanner traffic.

CareFlight is heading to the scene.

We are working to learn the number of people hurt in this crash and their condition.

NewsCenter 7 will provide updates on this developing story.

