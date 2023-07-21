Dozen animals, abandoned after owner dies, finally adopted

DAYTON — A dozen animals were finally adopted after neighbors were initially concerned that the animals were trapped inside a Dayton house when their owner died sometime around May.

A Dayton home remained vacant and in a “deplorable” condition after the owner died, according to the neighbors who reported the issue. News Center 7 Reporter Kayla McDermott previously reported that there were additional concerns over animals possibly being trapped inside following the death.

Once the conditions were reported, the animals were taken to a shelter to be treated and later sent out for adoption. McDermott caught up with two of the animals rescued, now named Butter and Omega.

The two have become best friends after Dave Simmons, of Sugarcreek Township, and his wife adopted the pets.

“They are tight, very tight. They’re bonded as you see when we walk they walk side by side,” Simmons said.

Simmon’s friend took in the dogs after the owner passed away. Now, they are a part of Simmons’s household.

“They like to get up on the couch and if I’m on the couch, they’ll come up next to me,” Simmons explained. “They’re happy here. They get a lot of attention.”

The dogs saw big improvements in their lifestyle given that their previous home was absent care due to external circumstances.

“They were in the house for approximately six weeks. They were living there on their own,” Simmons said.

The dog duo were seniors when they were adopted, which made them “much more difficult to be homed,” according to Simmons. “It was either leave them there to perish or get them, and we decided to get them.”

Simmons’s dog, Dutchess, passed away years earlier. With the experience he had with Dutchess, he wanted to take in the two older dogs.

“I was still mourning. I think Dutchess a little bit, but these guys filled a hole there. It’s a good story all the way around,” Simmons said.

The vigilance and efforts of neighbors later helped the other animals, a dozen in total, to be adopted.

















