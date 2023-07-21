Thunderstorms cut short sold-out Nelly concert at Fraze, downed trees and flooded streets

KETTERING — A sold-out Nelly concert at the Fraze was cut short by Thursday night’s series of strong thunderstorms that also downed trees, dropped hail and flooded streets throughout the Miami Valley.

Lightning was the chief concern when skies opened over the outdoor amphitheater in Kettering about 9:30 p.m.

The Grammy winning rap superstar was the headline act as part of the Fraze All-Star Concert series, with special guest Chase McDaniel. The 8 p.m. show was canceled for the night based on the severe weather, Kettering police Lt. Ryan Vandegrift told News Center 7. He said he was not aware of any issues or injuries in the audience based on reports he received from the police detail at the show.

We reached out to a spokeswoman at the Fraze and have not heard heard back as of 11 p.m.

Warnings and watches for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington were the order of the evening throughout the entire Miami Valley. There were reports of winds reaching 50 mph in several locations.

Trees were reported down -- with some blocking roads at least temporarily -- in Auglaize, Greene and Mercer counties. Trees were reported down in Kettering and Oakwood as well.

Flooded streets were reported in Oakwood, at Kenmore Avenue and Patterson Road, according to checks with police and fire dispatchers.

















