Strong to severe storms possible today; Less humid this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms Thursday

Hot and humid conditions fall below normal

Dry for air show this weekend

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST

Severe weather outlook for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Air Quality Index Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon.

Weather hazards through this evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast 'Feels-like' Temperatures Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says showers and storms are possible mainly after 5 p.m.

Futurecast for tonight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures continue to be warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Rainfall potential through tonight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms early, turning partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and is pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a stray storm possible. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group