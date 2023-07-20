Strong to severe storms possible today; Less humid this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Strong to severe storms Thursday
- Hot and humid conditions fall below normal
- Dry for air show this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says showers and storms are possible mainly after 5 p.m.
Temperatures continue to be warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: A few showers and storms early, turning partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and is pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a stray storm possible. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s.
